NDRF, SDRF teams to rescue boy trapped in TN borewell

CHENNAI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have now taken over the rescue operation to save a two-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district.

The boy fell into the borewell at around 5.30 p.m. on Friday and got stuck at 30 feet. Later at night, he went further down to tube and got stuck at about 70 feet.

Speaking to a media, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Saturday morning said that oxygen was being supplied into the borewell.

He said after the boy slipped down further to 70 feet, officials were not able to hear his cries.

Rescue efforts were being carried out since Friday evening by the fire service department and others.

Initially, earthmoving equipment were pressed into service to dig a pit near the borewell to reach the boy. But it was stopped midway as the terrain was rocky.

Breaking it would result in vibrations that may loosen the soil inside the borewell, thereby slipping the boy further down.

Later, the rescue team used a special equipment ‘borewell robot’. But that too was not successful.

Several teams with their own technologies tried in rescuing the boy, but all unfortunately failed.

According to Health Minister Baskar, different kinds of techniques were employed.

He said these techniques were employed and proved elsewhere in such accidents.

“Early morning at around 3.30 a.m., the rope knot that was holding the boy at 30 feet got released and the boy fell down. Till 5.30 a.m., we were able to hear the boy’s breathing sound,” the Chief Minister added.

He said a total of 70 members from NDRF and SDRF will undertake the rescue operation now.

Baskar said this accident is unique as the boy is stuck in a small diameter hole unlike other disasters.

IANS