Rongmesek village felicitates 5 warriors of statehood movement

NONGPOH: Rongmesek village under the leadership of Albinus Timung as headman on Friday felicitated five warriors of the village who were actively involved in the Hill State Movement from the early 1951, in a function held at the village.

The felicitation programme was organized in remembrance of the contributions of the five villagers of the village who has been fighting in the Hill State Movement as Volunteer of the Direct Action of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) which include (L) Valerian Hing Timung, (L) Jaipo Thang Taro, Dominic Timung, Joy Taro and Chikraw Timung. All of these fighters were from Rongmesek village from the Karbi tribe.

Speaking to media person, Dominic Timung and Joy Taro expressed happiness and gratitude to the village Durbar of Rongmesek village for the felicitation conferred upon them remembering their sacrifices and contributions towards the statehood movement.

“We have decided to leave behind our families, our loved ones with one aim; to fight for the statehood right from 1951 onwards with the APHLC as the main organization leading the movement,” the duo said adding that ‘during that time, we had faced many problems and obstacles, but we never gave up rather the spirit of fighting is growing stronger and stronger in our hearts’.

“We have been detained and sent to prison at Guwahati for several years. The central government during that time has decided to grant sub state to Meghalaya, but demand for full statehood grows stronger and stronger with HSPDP on front,” the duos said.

They also informed that they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the movement and its people and that they have been recruited as volunteers of the Direct Action wing of the HSPDP during that time.

The five warriors of the village were also felicitated during silver jubilee celebration of the HSPDP since it was formed way back during the year 1968.

Rongmesek village headman, Albinus Timung lauded the contributions made by these five warriors who are resident of the village and that as a responsible headman, it is his duty to felicitate and remember the contributions and sacrifices made by them towards the statehood movement.

He also informed that the felicitation programme was organized annually since he took over as headman of the village in 2009.

During the day, the village Dorbar also handed over gift items and mementos to the families of the late warriors as well as to those who are still alive, as part of the felicitation programme.