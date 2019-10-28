KSU blames police for Umiam assault incident

NONGPOH: The leaders of the Khasi Students’ Union, North Khasi Hills District (NKHD) unit have alleged that the reason for the president of the union to assault the officer in-charge and head constable of the Umiam Police Station on October 15 was due to the provoking actions of the head constable, B Bordoloi, showing his power as a police man.

Informing media persons during a press conference at Nongpoh on Saturday, the KSU NKHD general secretary, Lambok Rymbai said that as per information received by the union from the members present during the night of the incident, the head constable of Umiam PS along with other police personnel conducted an inquiry into the assault of one non-tribal driver of Bolero Pick-Up, identified as Amir Ali at a shop at Sumer village in Ri Bhoi district. The driver had used abusive language against the members of the KSU and the Khasi youths in general which is not acceptable, Rymbai said.

He also informed that despite the non-tribal driver’s confession that the KSU was not involved in assaulting him, the head constable forcibly took a KSU member to the police vehicle and assaulted him besides using abusive and foul language.

Further, Rymbai informed that on reaching Umiam PS, the head constable had asked the non-tribal driver, Amir Ali to file an FIR against the member of KSU which Ali didn’t comply as the KSU member was not the one involved in the assault.

‘‘We were quite surprised to learn that the head constable used his power as a law enforcer by even forcing the driver to file an FIR against the member of the union despite the latter’s reluctance, which clearly shows that the particular police man had personal issues with the union”, Rymbai said, alleging that during October 15 night, Bordoloi also said that KSU members and the Khasi youths were useless and know only how to create problems, which are not acceptable.Rymbai also said the provoking actions by the head constable resulted in the assault of the officer in-charge and head constable by the president of the union.

The union also condemned the action of the head constable in assaulting and forcibly taking the union member to the Umiam PS without any reason and added that the police should have properly handled the situation and conducted a proper inquiry before detaining any suspects and that the action of the head constable shows that instead of maintaining peace and harmony, the police are the ones who create problems in the society.

Regarding the FIR against the president of the union and the look-out notice, the leaders of the KSU, NKHD said that as of now, they have not taken any decision but will soon hold an executive meeting along with central leaders of the union to discuss the matter and take a decision.