Lajong beat Nongrim Hills

SHILLONG: A hard-fought victory for Lajong with just one goal separating them against Nongrim Hills SC in the Shillong Premier League match played on Monday at the JN Stadium.

Naorem Mahesh Singh could have scored as early as in the eight minute of the first half if not denied by the woodwork. However, he did convert in the 33rd minute, an assist from Phrangki Buam, giving Lajong a 1-0 lead.

Nongrim Hills created a few chances of their own but could not equalise. Mahesh could have doubled the lead if not for the woodwork again towards the end of the second half. The match ended 1-0 in favour of Lajong. The Reds are now at the top of the table with 18 points from nine matches played so far. They will hope to keep the winning momentum as their next match will be against Nangkiew Irat on November 2.