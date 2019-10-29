Mukul exhorts govt to implement Meghalaya Residents’ Act

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya and Congress leader, Mukul Sangma has asserted that the state government should not waste time and get going with the implementation and operationalisation of the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act.

Discussing on the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, the former CM said that talks with the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) revolved around the possibility of further incorporating certain clauses which can give more teeth to the law.

Sangma was of the view that the state government should move ahead with the implementation and operationalisation of the Act and said, “We have been waiting for too long”.

He said delaying the implementation was not in the interest of the state and necessary posts were sanctioned and police were also strengthen.

Stating that time should not be wasted, he said that the CoMSO should urge the government to implement the Act immediately as there would be room for amendment as the government proceeds to implement the Act.

He said that the concerns of the NGOs could be addressed within the mandate of the existing law and there was no need for amendment per se as there was also the scope of the rules.

Sangma said that to check the illegal immigration entering the state through work force, the labour inspectors have been sanctioned in all Blocks of the state.

“I have shared with them that it is time to urge the government to immediately implement the mandate of law and proceed ahead and as we proceed with the implementation of the mandate of the law, any further amendment for improvement or strengthening the mandate can be always be looked at”, he said.

According to Sangma, the principal act has achieved the objective which ensures that residents should be aware of who their neighbours are apart from addressing illegal immigration issues.

Stating that the overall concerns of the people have been to a great extent covered by the law, he said that in addition to the local police authorities, the traditional institutions are also empowered through the Act.

“It is time to operationalized the mandate of the act and look at how further amendment to ensure achievement or realization of the objectives in totality can be looked at in course of the implementation through any further amendment if it may be felt needed if at all”, he said.

Sangma said the Rules of the Act could be amended from time to time and rules itself could be dovetailed in a manner which addresses and covers the concerns of the people.

On the amendment of the Act, he said that since the government wanted to engage with all the political parties, the Congress would also put across its suggestions.