Mukul raises concern over fund shortage in the state

SHILLONG: Commenting on the present financial position of Meghalaya, Congress leader and former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma said people were disheartened due to the sudden dislocation of fund flow.

Speaking to reporters, he said that contractors were no longer feeling secure and had raised concern over selective payment of bills.

“There is sudden dislocation of the circulation of fund flow resulting in dislocation of economic activities which has brought in miseries in the minds of the people”, he said adding that the state government should understand its responsibility to ensure circulation of funds through economic activities.

He went on to argue that the number of road projects sanctioned were more in 2012-13 than in 2017-18. He further alleged that some of the projects such as Shillong international center for performing arts and culture, Tura medical college have come to a standstill.

Pointing to the Umiam tourism project, he questioned the government’s concern about lack of resources as he stated that the tourism project will bring in the necessary revenue to the government.

Sangma went on to say that there is no point for the government to remain in denial mode and should instead take cognizance and take corrective measures.

Again, he said that he received pictures of coal being transported illegally transported without paying royalty to the government. He said, “This is happening. Who does not know it? Come on and tell me”.

He went on to add that the royalty will have to be shared with the Autonomous District Councils in the state who are facing financial crunch.