Pla and Sla to beat plastic menace

Planning Board launches green project

SHILLONG: Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board Lambor Malngiang stressed the importance of using Pla (cloth) and Sla (leaves) instead of plastic as they are environmentally viable and can generate income and employment.

Malngiang was speaking at the launch of the project ‘Beat Plastic Pollution with Sla & Pla’ at Laitumkhrah Parking Lot on Monday. The project is a mission mode initiative of the Planning Board.

Pointing out that the effects of plastic on the environment are devastating and there has to be a control, he said, “It is time for us to take this problem seriously and work towards eradicating it.”

“We must stop using plastic altogether. We can make these campaigns successful by saying ‘no to plastic’,” he added.

Local MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said the Shillong Municipal Board should set up an incinerator for Laitumkhrah market to burn waste.

She recalled that her brother and former MLA RG Lyngdoh had also initiated steps to replace plastic way back in 2004-2005 and expressed surprise that the same topic of plastic menace has resurfaced after 15-16 years.

Environmentalist Naba Bhattacharjee said cultivation of lamet (leaves) should be encouraged as the leaves cost Rs 8-10.

Carmo Noronha, executive director of Bethany Society, said a kiosk that sells cloth and leaves (dopwai and lamet) has been set up. The kiosk is made from recycled materials except for the wood and is designed and made by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The chairman of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, CP Marak, said a report in 2017-18 found that the Shillong Municipal Board and the Shillong Cantonment Board recorded over 8 metric tonnes of plastic waste production per annum.

“It is just the tip of the iceberg. The figures do not capture the areas not coming under the jurisdiction of the two boards,” he added.