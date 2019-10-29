UDP condoles death of MDC

SHILLONG: A condolence meeting was held on Monday by the United Democratic Party (UDP) to condole the death of Nassar Marwein, UDP’s MDC from Langrin, who passed away on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by working president, Paul Lyngdoh who informed that 59 years old Marwein died of cardiac arrest. He is four days shy of his 60th birthday on November 1.

“It is another loss to the Party following the demise of late UDP president Donkupar Roy three months ago,”he said and observed 2 minutes silence.

UDP MDC Titos Chyne recalled that Nassar was known to be a man of principles and discipline. “He was a man who honours the decision of the party”, he said.

Of his political activity, he said that Marwein was also present during the campaign for UDP candidate for Ranikor election, Pius Marwein.

