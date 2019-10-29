UIDAI training cum workshop held in Tura

TURA: To increase the enrolment of Aadhar in the state, “One Day Training cum Workshop” was conducted by the Officials of UIDAI, Regional Office, Guwahati, Assam for Aadhar Enrolment at Circuit House, Tura on Tuesday. The training program was organised for all the Nodal Officers, EROs and Planning Branch for the entire districts of Garo Hills region by the General Administration Department, Meghalaya, Shillong in collaboration with the West Garo Hills District Administration, Tura.

In his brief address, West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that Aadhar is one of the most important programme since enrolment of Aadhar is mandatory and necessary to provide one’s identity as a resident of India and also for all purposes like for students to avail their scholarships and also to avail various government schemes and services by the people. Stating that the enrolment of Aadhar is very low with only 30 per cent as per the status till October 2019 in the whole state compared to other states of North East, he said that all those involved in the enrolment should work in close coordination including the nodal officers and to inform the people in advance so that all the residents of the districts are covered during the enrolment drive.

Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, Meghalaya Shillong, Hazel B Sangma informed that the training is being done as per the directions of the Chief Minister in order to increase Aadhar enrolment in the state and advised the Nodal Officers and technical persons to try to understand the necessary guidelines, procedures required for generating Aadhar number since they will be the implementing agencies in their respective districts.

In the technical Session that followed, Project Manager, UIDAI, Regional Office Guwahati, Deepjyoti Das and Assistant Manager, Jeherul Islam explained in detailed about the introduction, status of enrolment in the state, enrolment agencies, software installation, pre-requisites for Aadhar enrolment and the process of enrolment.

During the session, Deepjyoti Das informed that Aadhar is a 12-digit Unique Identification number provided to the residents of India which is issued after the collection and verification of resident’s demographic and biometric information in which the face, fingerprints and iris are identified to uniquely identify a resident. The demographic information includes the name, gender, address, date of birth, email and mobile no is optional, whereas he stated that a resident who stays in India for 182 days or six months is considered a resident of India and can avail Aadhar number.

Das also informed that the UIDAI, Regional Office Guwahati will be facilitating the enrolment agencies of the districts while the Enrolment Agencies of the respective district will be implementing it in the office premises of Deputy Commissioner or in other temporary enrolment centres. Further, while informing that Aadhar is mandatory for all including children above 5 years of age, he said that normally three categories of Aadhar enrolment is being done which includes children of five years and above, 15 years for update of children and 18 years and above. “For Aadhar enrolment original copies of supporting documents should be brought which will be scanned and handed back after completing the registration process. For more details, one can also dial the Toll Free Number 1947,” he added.

