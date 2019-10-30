Bengal labourer injured in Kashmir shooting dies, toll 6

SRINAGAR: A migrant labourer from West Bengal who was critically injured in the shooting by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday night, has died. Five other labourers from the state were killed in the shooting, that took place as an European Union Parliamentary delegation was visiting the state.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The injured labourer who died on Wednesday was identified as Zahoor ud Din.

Those killed in Tuesday’s attack were identified as Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh M. Rafiq, Sheikh Murnsulin, Sheikh Nizam ud Din and Mohd Rafiq Sheikh.

Security forces had rushed to the spot and thrown a cordon around the area, while a high alert was sounded.

The attack came as a delegation of Members of European Parliament arrived in Srinagar to see the ground situation, amid sporadic incidents of violence and a shutdown.

The delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

IANS