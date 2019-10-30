BSF seizes 208 cattle in JH

SHILLONG: The BSF of Hawaitilla BOP seized 116 numbers of cattle while conducting patrolling along the International Border falling under Muktapur PP jurisdiction.

The BSF urged the owners or anyone who has knowledge of any cattle theft to approach or communicate Muktapur PPP or Dawki PS (7005394478 / 6909506865) at the earliest for further necessary action.

On October 28 around 6.30 pm, a joint checking was conducted by Police and BSF personnel at Sonapur, East Jaintia Hills wherein one truck (AS-11BC-8831) driven by Emaj Uddin Barbhuya was detected.

The team recovered thirty-three head of cattle from the truck. Security personnel also apprehended the driver and two helpers of the truck namely Shafiqul Islam and Jahir Uddin. The cattle were reportedly meant to be smuggled through the international border.

SI Vikas Godara, MCP Commander of Sonapur Bridge, 97 Bn., BSF, Umkiang, East Jaintia Hills lodged a complaint that on October 24 around 9.30 pm, BSF personnel stopped one truck (MZ-05-7625) for checking; however, two persons got down from the truck and fled away.

During checking, forty head of cattle were recovered from the truck.

On October 24 around 2 pm, police and BSF personnel detected one truck (AS-23AC-9029) driven by Md Mosfidul Islam at Sonapur, while transporting nineteen head of cattle