Crime Updates

Man assaulted, dies

Arjit Jarga lodged a complaint that on October 21 around 7.30 pm, during a scuffle Som Rana assaulted Indra Chettri in a Labour Camp at Sohkymphor village, East Jaintia Hills. As a result, Chettri sustained injuries and was admitted at NEIGRIHMS, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 24.

Rs 2 lakh stolen

Rakesh Roy lodged a complaint that between 9 pm on October 26 and 7.30 pm on October 27, miscreants broke into his shop at MG Building, GS Road, Shillong and stole cash Rs. 2 lakh, cigarettes valued around Rs. 44,000 and also damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

Thief held

Ruth Manhau Vung Samte lodged a complaint that on October 27 at about 2.30 pm, she along with some students apprehended one unidentified miscreant, while he was coming out of the kitchen in her residence at Lumsohphoh, Lower Motinagar, Shillong.

Attempt to steal

Krishnendu Deb, EE, Nongpoh Distribution Division, MePDCL lodged a complaint that on October 27 around 3.30 am, residents of Umlyngkdait village (RB) caught red-handed two persons namely Md. Raj Uddin and Taj Uddin, while they were attempting to steal materials valued around Rs. 2 lakh from MePDCL Complex, Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi, in their three-wheeler (ML-05G-4214).

Bolero pick-up missing

Harinder Prasad lodged a complaint that on October 24 around 11 pm, a Bolero pick-up (ML-10A-6870) which was parked at Jorabat under Khanapara PS, Ri-Bhoi was found missing.

Assault

Pooja Baidya lodged a complaint that on October 24 around 2 pm, Maya @ Punhki Guwala, Akshay Marbaniang, Deepak @ Moti Goala and Anup Purkayastha, assaulted her son, Subroto Baidya and his friend, Soran Thapa at Polo Bazar, Shillong and also looted Rs. 4,500 from them.

Break-in, Rs 4 lakh stolen

Donkupar Blah lodged a complaint that on October 23 around 12.30 pm, he found that unknown miscreants broke into his residence at Bakli, South West Khasi Hills and stole cash Rs 4 lakh.

Mobile stolen

Mackenzie Bareh lodged a complaint that on October 28 miscreants stole his mobile phone [kept in the storage compartment of his scooty] parked at Malki, Shillong.

Three held for stealing ginger

On October 27 around 11 pm, residents of Tdoh Umsiang village, Ri-Bhoi apprehended three persons namely John Nongkseh, Mesamlang Nongkseh and Pitrus Thangkhiew, while they were stealing ginger belonging to Rellingstar Nongbet, in their vehicle (ML-05P-2544) at Umsning Patarim (RB). However, two of their accomplices identified as Amordin Nongbet and Bahdeng Nongkseh managed to escape.

Man stabbed

Nabojit Talukdar lodged a complaint on October 27 that his cousin brother, Brajen Kalita, an employee of M/s CMJ Breweries Pvt. Ltd., Umtru Road, Byrnihat, Ri-Bhoi was stabbed with a sharp object by his co-worker, Khageswar Nath. As a result, the victim sustained injuries and was admitted at Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital, Khanapara, Assam.

Forged certificate

Rical M Marak of Munai village, South West Khasi Hills lodged a complaint on October 26 against Kalosh D Sangma, Headmaster, Govt. LP School, alleging him of issuing a forged / counterfeit school certificate to Liton Malakar as Liton Ch Marak.

Burglary

On the night of October 24, miscreants broke into the shop of Jashanlang Nongrum at Dongmawbyrshem Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills and stole cigarettes and cash Rs. 15,000.

FIR

Deepak Singh Chandel lodged a complaint that during his tenure as Showroom Manager of M/s Bata, GS Road, Shillong [August 28, 2018 to November 27, 2018], Elhanan M Kharkongor, District Manager, Bata Shop, had changed the password of the Store System (POS) without informing him. The complainant stated that since things can be manipulated in the system, he suspected that Kharkongor is involved in some illegal activity with the POS system.