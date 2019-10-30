Gym time high on agenda for Rohit & Co

New Delhi: With the Air Quality Index (AQI) not showing much signs of improvement in the national capital, the Indian players could give hardcore outdoor training sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium a miss and spend more time at the gym before Sunday’s opening T20I against Bangladesh.

Team India is set to arrive on October 31 and have two training sessions planned. Both the sessions on November 1 and 2 are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. But it could turn into optional sessions. Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that a final call will be taken after taking a look at the weather on Friday and Saturday. “The match shouldn’t be a major problem as it is a night match, but the issue is the training (set for the mornings) and you could see optional training sessions on both the days if the weather doesn’t improve. This isn’t a fresh season and the players have already been playing so some gym sessions should be enough to get them up and running after the Diwali break. And even if you have the senior players coming in on Saturday, it could be just to gauge the playing conditions. But again, all that depends on the weather conditions. A senior Delhi and District Cricket Association official said that the weather could also force a slight change in training timings on Saturday as the air in the mornings are an issue in these conditions.(IANS)