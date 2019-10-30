Justice Bobde to be next CJI

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) as President Ram Nath Kovind signed a warrant on Tuesday paving the way for him to take over the top post.

Justice Bobde will be sworn in as Chief Justice on November 18 and will serve the post for around 18 months. He will retire on April 23, 2021. Incumbent Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on October 18 had recommended Justice Bobde, the second senior-most judge, as his successor. (IANS)