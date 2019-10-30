MLCU delegation present papers in Intl conference

Shillong: A four-member delegation from Martin Luther Christian University Shillong led by the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Vincent Darlong presented their research papers in the 4th International Research Conference hosted by the Panpacific University, Pampanga Philippines held on October 24-26.

The event was a multi-disciplinary conference on coping with the Fourth Wave of the Industrial Revolution. The research presentation was on areas like Jhum cultivation in Northeast India, value addition of the traditional rice-based snacks, foundation studies as a pedagogical approach for freshmen undergraduate students and rethinking of human relationships in the fourth industrial revolution from the social work perspective.