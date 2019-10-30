Tourism awareness camps

AMPATI: A series of awareness programmes on employment opportunities in the tourism industry were held for tourism stakeholders in South West Garo Hills on October 17, 21 and 23. It was held under the Chief Minister’s Career Guidance & Counselling Scheme and also as part of Swachta Hi Seva. The camps were organised by the tourism department in collaboration with the district administration, Achik Tourism Society (ATS) and the South West Tourism Society.

They were held at Nogorpara, Malchapara and Salmapara and attended by tourism stakeholders of the respective areas.

Tourism and hospitality, employment opportunities within the tourism and hospitality industry, tourism and community development, eco tourism and sustainable development, career opportunities in tourism industry, cultural tourism and how tourism can support communities and forest conservation were among the topics discussed.

It also stressed upon the importance of cleanliness at tourist spots and advocated the need to reduce plastic wastes.