Biopic on Lalu announced

It’s the season of political biopics and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is the latest leader to get a film on his life.

Titled Lalten on the symbol of his political party Rashtriya Janata Dal, the movie will feature different aspects of the political leader’s life in an interesting manner, is expected to hit the screens in February.

“The film titled Lalten (lantern) is likely to release in February next year and it will be based on his (Yadav) political life,” Kumar told reporters on Tuesday evening.

Smriti Sinha will star in the role of Yadav’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, the actor added.

The film has been shot in different parts of Bihar and Gujarat. (PTI)