CM conveys decision on other tribes to political parties

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed the political parties about the cabinet’s decision against inclusion of the term unrepresented tribe in the amendments of the Sixth Schedule.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting of all the political parties here, the chief minister said some parties gave their opinion on the matter and the government conveyed to them the cabinet decision.

He also informed that District Council Affairs Minister James Sangma is in New Delhi to convey the same to the central authorities.

Meanwhile, John F. Kharshiing, Advisor to the Federation of Khasi States, received a letter for a meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee in New Delhi only on Wednesday.

He could not go to Delhi as the letter arrived only on the day of the meeting.

Kharshiing said the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs is considering visiting Shillong to have a clear understanding of the ground realities.