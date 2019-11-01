Congress wants implementation of original Residents Act

SHILLONG: The Congress on Thursday said it wants the original Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to be implemented while rubbishing “distorted” media reports on Wednesday regarding the party’s discussion with the chief minister during the all-party meeting.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had claimed after the meeting that all the political parties, including the Congress, were in favour of an amended MRSSA.

In a statement, James Lyngdoh, the working president of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, while rejecting the media reports as “distorted”, said, “Congress party demands the implementation of MRSSA in toto, as moved by the earlier Congress led MUA-II government and it is opposed to any form of amendment in the original draft. It strongly demands that the original draft must be implemented in letter and spirit without any further wastage of time”.

Besides James, Congress legislator George Lyngdoh was also present during the all-party meeting to discuss the Residents Act.