Kapil Sharma graces conclusion of Tawang Festival

GUWAHATI: The four-day Tawang Festival concluded on Thursday night with a glittering function that was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma.

Chief Minister in the concluding event thanked the television star for gracing Arunachal Pradesh and hoped that his presence would help in promotion of the state as an attractive tourism destination.

Earlier in the day, Kapil Sharma flagged in the 3rd edition of MTB Challenge Tawang in presence of Chief Minister at Tawang monastery.

The event coincided with the last day of the 4-day of the Tawang Festival. About 20 participants from all over the country participated in the event covering a distance of about 500kms from Itanagar to Tawang.

The Annual MTB event initiated by Government of Arunachal Pradesh has been started with an aim to promote mountain biking as a sport amongst the youth and also promote Arunachal Pradesh as a premier destination for adventure tourism in India.