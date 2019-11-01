Prez visit to affect traffic

SHILLONG: Police have informed that normal traffic flow will be affected from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday due to the mock drill which will be conducted in view of the upcoming visit of the President of India to the city.

The same exercise will be carried out from 9 am to 12 noon on November 4 when the President actually arrives. The President will address the NEHU convocation.

However, police said emergency services will not be affected by the exercise.

The police have asked motorists to avoid travelling on the main roads of the city during the period.