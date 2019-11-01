State observes National Unity Day

SHILLONG/NONGSTOIN/TURA: Commemorating the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas was observed across the state on Thursday.

Run For Unity at NEHU

As part of the celebrations, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.K. Srivastava flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ at 7 am which followed the route from Gate No. 5 of the campus to the administrative block via the Umshing village, adjacent to the campus and various locations within the campus. A large number of students and employees of the university participated in the event and took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge for integrity.

North Eastern Sector, CRPF

Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day) was observed by officers and men of North Eastern Sector, CRPF during which a pledge was also taken by them. On this occasion, V. K. Rai, DIG (Adm), North Eastern Sector accentuated to uphold and promote national unity among fellow human beings.

BBS College

Also, the NSS unit of BBS College under programme officer Dr Bikram Thapa observed the occasion by organising the ‘run for unity’, sit and draw and essay writing competition for the students. The Rashtriya Ekta pledge was also taken by the students and teachers.

West Khasi Hills

In Nongstoin, the District Administration in collaboration with the District Sport Officer and District Sport Promotion Society West Khasi Hills organized a ‘Run for Unity’ which was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, T Lyngwa and participated by the local inmates of the area, both men and women, young and old. The run ended with a pledge reading lead by T. Lyngwa.

The first prize for the run in men category was awarded to Shainingstar Marwein, second prize Bhaboklang Nongbak, third prize Wiwonstar Nongsiej, the oldest and youngest participant awards were given to Dramlin Sohphoh and Melarikupar Lyngdoh respectively. In women category the first prize was awarded to Jidalin Tympuin, second prize to Balisha Iawphniaw and third prize to Pynhunlang Puwein. The oldest and youngest participant awards were bestowed upon Maxina Jyrwa and Wanpynhun Lyngkhoi, respectively.

East Jaintia Hills

On the occasion of National Unity Day, a programme was organised at the Conference Room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat.

The programme was attended by S.S. Syiemlieh, MCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, S. Marwein, EAC, East Jaintia Hills District, and the Districts Officers of various departments.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also administered the national unity pledge to all the government officers and government employees of the various offices of the district.

To mark the occasion, a ‘Run for Unity’ was also organised earlier in the day by the office of the District Sports Officer, East Jaintia Hills.

The 10-km run, which started from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to Rymbai Cemetery and back to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, was flagged off by the ADC in which large number of children and youths participated.

South West Khasi Hills

In Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and District Sports Officer, South West Khasi Hills District, Mawkyrwat in collaboration with the District Sports Promotion Society, South West Khasi Hills District, organised the ‘Run for Unity’ (Open 6.4 km) at Mawkyrwat as part of the celebration.

The run was flagged off by MC Syiem, Superintendent of Police, South West Khasi Hills.

Khadsawphra College run

The NSS Unit of Khadsawphra College, Mairang, under the leadership of Arethelbakor Nongrang, the programme officer, NSS Unit of the college organised the ‘Run for unity’ which started from the office of the S.D.O (C) at Mawsawa and ended at the KSA Playground. The NSS members, students and teachers of the college participated in the event.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge was taken by all the participants and members before the run. Moreover, a talk on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also organised.

First prize for the winner of the run in Boys’ category was given to Bevangreat Ryntathiang, 2nd prize to Arianborlang Mawblei and 3rd prize to Hebinlang Lyngdoh. Girls’ category: Shippinaris Kurbah (1st); Martina Diengdoh (2nd); Stepbaphyrnai Nongrang (3rd).

A special prize was given to a differently abled student Lawanpynshngain Warbah who participated together in the run in his own capacity.

Unity runs in GH

In Garo Hills, the National Unity Day was marked by the organisation of ‘Run for Unity’ in different districts on Thursday.

In Tura, an open and free for all `Unity Run’ from Chandmary Playground to P A Sangma Stadium was organised by the District Civil Administration in collaboration with District Police and 2nd MLP Battalion Goeragre and the same was flagged off jointly by Dalton P Marak, Commandant of 2nd MLP Bn Goeragre and B C Dalbehera Commandant of 120 CRPF Bn, Tura. West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh also participated in the run.

He also administered the pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and to spread the message of spirit of unification of the nation.

Ampati in South West Garo Hills also organised the run at Ampati Students’ Field to mark the occasion which was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner, Ramkumar S. In South Garo Hills, the run was flagged off by Superintendent of Police A T Sangma from Simsang Bridge at Baghmara.

Don Bosco College, Tura

Don Bosco College of Teacher Education celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, India’s ‘Iron Man’ which is being observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Divas since 2014, at the college premises in Tura.

The staff and students under the stewardship of Principal Fr Zacharias took the stated pledge to ‘preserve the unity, integrity and security’ of the country. A deliberation on the life and contribution of Sardar Patel and a video of the famous ‘Statue of Unity’ formed the itinerary of the programme along with some cultural items presented by the students.

Outreach programme

Further, Field Outreach Bureau, Tura, Bureau of Outreach & Communication, Government of India organised a special outreach programme on National Unity Day (Rastriya Ekta Diwas) at Zekabari Higher Secondary School, West Garo Hills.

The resource person was Hashem Ali Sheik who delivered a speech on Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution towards India’s struggle for freedom.

The other activities included was a rally and quiz competition.