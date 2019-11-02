Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

India eye AFC U-19 Qualifiers

By Agencies

New Delhi: After SAFF heroics in September, Ravi Rana aims to make a mark at AFC U-19 Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, which begin on November 6 where the colts are expecting a tough challenge but are determined to continue their “winning momentum”.
Rana was also a vital part of the side that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U-16 Championships last year – starting in all four matches for coach Bibiano Fernandes’ team.
He broke into the junior national team set-up and made an explosive debut in Indian colours in the SAFF U-15 Championship, scoring a hattrick in a 9-0 win against the Maldives.
“Playing in the AFC U16 championships was a great experience.
The whole team was determined to qualify for the U-17 World Cup and we came so close to achieving our target. I learned a lot from the whole adventure,” he stated.
Since then, the midfielder has stepped up to the U-19 level under coach Floyd Pinto and was part of the team that finished first in the OFC Youth Development Tournament in Vanuatu before the SAFF U-18 tournament triumph.
“Winning in Vanuatu and Nepal has given the team a great boost. The coach has shown great faith in all of us and is constantly motivating and pushing us to give our best,” he concluded. (UNI)

You might also like More from author
Comments

MDN728x90

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!