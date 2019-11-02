India eye AFC U-19 Qualifiers

New Delhi: After SAFF heroics in September, Ravi Rana aims to make a mark at AFC U-19 Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, which begin on November 6 where the colts are expecting a tough challenge but are determined to continue their “winning momentum”.

Rana was also a vital part of the side that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U-16 Championships last year – starting in all four matches for coach Bibiano Fernandes’ team.

He broke into the junior national team set-up and made an explosive debut in Indian colours in the SAFF U-15 Championship, scoring a hattrick in a 9-0 win against the Maldives.

“Playing in the AFC U16 championships was a great experience.

The whole team was determined to qualify for the U-17 World Cup and we came so close to achieving our target. I learned a lot from the whole adventure,” he stated.

Since then, the midfielder has stepped up to the U-19 level under coach Floyd Pinto and was part of the team that finished first in the OFC Youth Development Tournament in Vanuatu before the SAFF U-18 tournament triumph.

“Winning in Vanuatu and Nepal has given the team a great boost. The coach has shown great faith in all of us and is constantly motivating and pushing us to give our best,” he concluded. (UNI)