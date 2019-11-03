Cong asks all 60 MLAs to fight against CAB

SHILLONG: The Congress has asked all the 60 MLAs irrespective of party affiliations to be united in their fight against the CAB.

The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator P T Sawkmie said on Saturday that all the 60 MLAs should jointly petition the Prime Minister against the proposed implementation of CAB.

“We know that the CAB will come up in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament but all the 60 MLAs of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly should fight against such a move”, Sawkmie said.

He said if Meghalaya acts, this will be emulated by all other Northeastern states. According to the Congress legislator, even if the Centre wants to implement the CAB, Meghalaya should be exempted from its purview.

The Congress leader also reminded the Centre that though the BLP led NDA has the majority to rule the country,it should not use brute force to implement CAB in the Northeast.