Corpus Christi celebrated by religious faithful in Tura

TURA: The annual celebration of the Feast of Corpus Christi, also known as the Eucharistic Procession, was held in Tura on Sunday during which catholic faithful from the different parishes of Garo Hills took part in the religious event held once every year.

A special church service was held at the Sacred Heart Shrine in Tura after which several thousand devotees who came from far and near joined the religious procession led by the Bishop of Tura, Andrew Marak, who carried the blessed host in a monstrace for the faithful to witness during the procession through the streets of KA road, Wadanang, RC road and Chandmari.

The Feast of Corpus Christi is regarded as one of the most important feast days in the Catholic religious calender celebrating the sacrament and signifying God’s presence in our world and in our lives and reminding us of our common pilgrimage to Heaven.