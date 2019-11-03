DC restricts movement along border

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh has strictly prohibited the movement of persons within 500 metres from the Indo-Bangla Border from 6 pm to 6 am in the district.

The order comes after apprehensions were raised about movements of anti social elements like criminals, smugglers, terrorists etc who target the BSF personnel guarding the border with sharp edged weapons, petrol bombs, crackers and lathis in their attempt to get across and fulfil their nefarious designs.