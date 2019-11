SHILLONG: 21-year-old Nihal Das of Sonitpur, Assam died in a road accident at Thangshalai, Shillong bypass at 5 am on Saturday.

The person died on the way to Jowai attend NH7 Weekender. Later the body was taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for postmortem. It was informed that an ID and some documents found from his possession revealed the person’s identity.