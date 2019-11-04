Fire ravages over 100-yr-old resort

Washington: A fire ravaged a 117-year-old manor in the Pocono Mountains in the United State’s state of Pennsylvania, local media reported Saturday.

The fire was out for the most part of the historic Pocono Manor Resort and Spa by Saturday morning, fire officials were quoted as saying. It had started at about 0700 hrs (local time) on Friday morning, and all the 20 people in the building had managed to run out.

Opened in 1902, the resort covers five square miles and is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places, according to the resort’s website.

“A piece of history is gone,” a social media user named Jenny Fisher wrote on the resort’s Facebook page. (UNI)