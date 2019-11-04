GSU raises issue of influx, poor mobile service before DC

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), East Zone Williamnagar on Monday urged the Deputy Commissioner to set up an effective mechanism to check the illegal and unabated influx of outsiders into the district.

According to the union, there have been many reports of unabated influx where outsiders enter the district through different routes on the pretext of searching for work or for doing small businesses.

“Some of these labourers are suspected to have entered illegally from Bangladesh through porous borders. What is worrisome is that once they enter, they tend to stay permanently by occupying the unused government lands,” the union said.

The union added that crimes like rape, molestation, theft, burglary and selling of contraband substances like opium to the youths are most of the time directly linked to these illegal migrants, who become difficult to trace as their permanent addresses are not known.

“The illegal migrants are not only active in committing crimes but they are also responsible for creating public nuisance as due to their settling in large numbers in a congested area, they litter the place with garbage. Besides, as they do not build proper sanitary toilets they pose a risk to the health of the people,” the union said while urging the DC to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement the union also raised the issue of poor services being provided by mobile companies like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and others in the district.“The network strength of various mobile towers is very slow since the last many months. The internet service is also very weak which is hampering various official works as well as affecting business establishments,” it said, while calling for restoration of proper services.