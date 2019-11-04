Keep displaced Brus in Tripura: Pradyot Kishore tells govt

GUWAHATI: Tripura royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Manikya has urged the state government to consider accommodating the displaced Bru people in the state instead of sending them back to Mizoram.

Manikya, who had resigned from all party posts and primary membership of the Congress, issued a statement on Monday expressing concern over the situation in the Bru camps of north Tripura ever since the Centre stopped ration supply and cash doles to the inmates.

“We have become refugees in our own land and it hurts me that we are in this condition because we are not united. The situation of my Bru/Reang people is grave and I have already sent 1500 kilos of rice, dal and other food items as an emergency for them for the last two days and today more food items will be reaching them. I also urge others to help our people in this time of crisis,” he said in the statement.

“Today, I would like to formally state that if India can accept lakhs of people from Bangladesh through CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) then why can’t we Tiprasa people accommodate and accept our Reang/Bru people in Tripura from Mizoram? he asked.

“Many of them were displaced during the Dumbur dam fiasco and migrated to present-day Mizoram as well. If the government can consider giving 2700 acres of land for BSF firing range then why not land for our displaced people? Time has come for us to speak out and I want our Bru/Reang people to get land in our state of Tripura. Enough is enough,” Manikya said.