Parl panel on 6th schedule to visit state

SHILLONG: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule will visit Shillong and Guwahati for a hearing on the matter.

However, the dates have not been finalised as yet.

Sources informed that a round table conference of the Committee was held in Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on October 30.

The meeting was attended by the CEMs of KHADC, JHADC and GHADC apart from those of district councils of Assam.

Sources said that the meeting was also attended by UDP leader Bindo M Lanong and Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Earlier, on September 26, a sub-committee of the state government constituted to study the Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill, did not want “unrepresented” tribes included in it.