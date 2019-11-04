Too late a visit for AICC team

Twin party sessions today

SHILLONG: The AICC leader in-charge of Meghalaya, Luizinho Faleiro, will arrive in the city on Monday with the agenda to ‘save the country and the North East, including Meghalaya, from the misrule of the BJP’.

However, party critics say the visit comes at a time when the damage has already been done as the Congress is not ruling in any of the Northeastern states.

Moreover, as far as Meghalaya is concerned, there is anger among the party MLAs against the CLP leader, Mukul Sangma, who could not ensure the formation of a Congress-led government though it emerged as the single largest party in the state after the 2018 Assembly polls and then had to face defeats in subsequent elections.

Moreover, the party MLAs are also not happy with the AICC since the central leadership did not depute leaders during the past elections to campaign for the party candidates.

Sources said that the MLAs, who are determined to leave the party, are not even bothered about demanding removal of the CLP leader or MPPC chief and other functionaries.

Prior to the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress MLAs had demanded a change of leadership, but the AICC leaders were adamant resulting in several of them leaving and joining the NPP.

The NPP went on to form a coalition government with like-minded parties.

When contacted, Faleiro said on Sunday that the agenda of his visit is to meet the state party functionaries and convey to the people of Meghalaya the urgency to save the country and the North East from the BJP.

To a query on reports of some Congress MLAs planning to leave the party as they are unhappy with the CLP leader and the central leadership, Faleiro refused to comment on the matter.

He added that the purpose of his visit was to expose the misrule of the BJP.

On Monday afternoon, a delegation of AICC leaders comprising MP and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, former union minister and general secretary of AICC Mukul Wasnik, former union minister Jitendra Singh, MP and secretary of AICC Manickam Tagore and advocate and Rajya Sabha member Mohammad Ali Khan will meet the state party leaders in the city to explain about the CAB and other issues confronting the North East.

Party sources said that Faleiro and the AICC team are being sent by party president Sonia Gandhi after the improved performance of the Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.