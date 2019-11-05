Article 370 paved way to separatism, not integration: Khandu

GUWAHATI” Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed the decision of the Central government to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking at the 8th Rutum Kamgo Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A: A step towards national integration’, he said that history had proved that the journey of the separate status provided under the said Article had been towards separatism and not integration.

“Article 370 was inserted in the Constitution of India as a temporary provision due to the political circumstances of the time and has resulted in deprivation of fruits of development to the common people. It created a feeling of separatism which has been actively fomented and leveraged by our neighboring countries to disturb peace and tranquility in the nation,” he pointed.

“It’s been 70 years since India attained Independence. But for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladhak real Independence came this year after abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the historic decision, Khandu expressed confidence that corruption that misappropriated thousands of crore rupees pumped by Govt of India for development of the state will now end and real development will begin.

“Now with this historic decision, I am sure that the people of the beautiful region will be able experience the promise of new India, with creation of more jobs, access to quality education and health care and a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

In the same breath, Khandu asserted that the special provisions dealing with welfare of North Eastern regions and tribal areas contained in Articles 371 (a) to (j) are special provisions and not temporary, which will remain as it is. These being special provisions are permanent in nature and are aimed at protecting the indigenous culture of the states, he added.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, lambasted those who opposed abrogation of the Article 370 blaming them of giving it a communal colour.

Delivering the key-note address of the Lecture, Sarangi said, “No one knows why the Article was inserted in the Constitution at the first place. But as it was a temporary provision, it had to go one day. Crying foul now has no meaning.”

Adding to Khandu’s assertion on Article 371 that encompasses the North East, Sarangi said that Article 370 was a temporary provision and had to go but Article 371 is a permanent provision, it will stay.

“Article 371, permanent in nature, is to protect the unique cultural demography of the North-Eastern states. Why should it be removed? Please don’t fall prey to rumormongers,” he said.

Marveling at the state’s unique culture and natural bounty, the MoS assured that his ministry will provide support and funds as much as possible for implementation of central government schemes feasible in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, organized every year by the Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task, Tuluk Rida and Nyantom Tikkom were awarded the Neelam Nido Award for preservation and promotion indigenous faith and culture.

Late Rutum Kamgo was born on 23rd March 1961 in Namuk village under Kamba Circle in West Siang district. His initial schooling was from a Sainik School in Madhya Pradesh. He was associated with various organisations like Lobom Society, Rashtriya Swamsewak Sangh, Arunachal Pradesh Charitable Task, etc.

Late Rutum Kamgo was also patron of Lingalaya Mandir, Itanagar and member of Donyi Polo and Kargu Gangi Society. A lifetime social worker, he was known for his dedication towards social service and admiration towards Sangh.