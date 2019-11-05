Eucharistic procession of Shillong Archdiocese on Nov 10

SHILLONG: The annual Eucharistic procession of the Shillong Archdiocese will be held on November 10 at the “Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Shillong”

In keeping with his promise to (late) Archbishop Dominic Jala, His Eminence Cardinal Charles Bo, Cardinal of Myanmar will be the main celebrant at the Holy Mass to be held at 10.00 AM.

Four Bishops of the North East and many other priests will also be co-celebrant at the Holy Mass.

The Eucharistic Procession will commence at 1.30 PM and will conclude with the Benediction at the Calvary.

A statement from Barnabas Nongbah, General Secretary, Parish Pastoral Council, Cathedral of May Help of Christians, Shillong said that Charles Bo Ordained Bishop (Lashio) in the year 1990 and he was appointed as the Archbishop of Yangoon in 2002, adding he was appointed as the 1st Cardinal of Myanmar in 2015.

He is also the President of the “Federation of Asian Bishop’s Conference” (FABC), Member of the “Pontifical Council for Culture and Consecrated Life (Rome) and Member of the “Pontifical Commission for Communication (Rome).

On his arrival India on November 9, the Cardinal will visit the Generalate House of the “Missionary Sisters of Mary Help of Christians” (MSMHC) at Hatigaon, Guwahati. The MSMHC sisters are already working in two centres in Myanmar – the 2nd Centre was inaugurated on the 24th May, 2019 at Tedim in the Diocese of Kalay.

Before leaving Shillong, the Cardinal will also visit the Sacred Heart Theological College, Mawlai and the Orients Theological College in Mawlai.

“We also take this opportunity to appeal to our faithful in the town parishes of Shillong to avoid bringing their vehicles to the Laitumkhrah area so as to ease the Traffic congestion. A general appeal is also being made to all to maintain cleanliness and to dispose their waste in bins/baskets placed at all parking lots and in the Cathedral area,” he said.

