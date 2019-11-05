‘Make amended Act public’

SHILLONG: Congress MP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh said the amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) should be made public and there should be further debate by engaging civil society groups and other persons.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Ramesh accused the state government of sleeping over the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) 2016 as it did not bother to implement it.

The principal Act was brought during the tenure of erstwhile Congress-led government.

“We want the MRSSA to be implemented and in the process of implementation, if it needs to be amended, so be it”, he said.

CLP leader Mukul Sangma said the state government is creating a perception that the Act does not have enough teeth.

He said the state government should not delay and waste time and instead it should carry forward the initiative of the Congress-led MUA-II government.

He said the MRSSA has been designed to give safeguards and address the concerns of the indigenous people.