MDC’s action exposes own link to illegal sawmills: AHAM

TURA: Close on the heels of other organizations the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Khasi Hills on Tuesday strongly condemned GHADC MDC Sofior Rahman’s interruption of a raid on illegal sawmills and alleged that his actions not only shows his disregard to protect forests but also exposes his link with the illegal sawmill operators.

“Is he trying to flaunt his link to the illegal business by disrupting the raid? District Councils are meant to protect forests and environment and does not deserve to have in employment such an unreliable person as an MDC whose intention is to exploit the natural resources of Garo Hills. Having him as the Vice Chairman of Forests is no less than adding to the problem but also tarnishing the image of the GHADC,” the AHAM stated in a release.

Pointing out that Rahman as Vice Chairman was supposed to look after forests the movement termed his actions and threats on the GHADC personnel as a criminal offence and demanded that the concerned authorities take strong action against him.

“We strongly condemn and demand the immediate removal of Rahman from the post of Vice Chairman. He should also be stripped of all his rights as an MDC,” the movement demanded.

According to the movement, the provisions of the Sixth Schedule being exercised in the GHADC also needs to be systematically reviewed with special emphasis on non-tribals being nominated to it. Adding that autonomous district councils are strictly meant for maintaining the customs and culture of the indigenous people and to ensure prevention from socio-economic and political exploitation by outsiders, the movement urged the concerned authorities to come up with measures to ensure that persons not belonging to the Scheduled Tribes are not entitled to participate in Council elections.

Meanwhile, the movement also expressed appreciation to the GHADC employees for continuing in their duties despite financial constraints and other shortcomings within the Council.