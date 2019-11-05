Pee Cee speaks against Delhi pollution, trolled

Actress Priyanka Chopra is being trolled for speaking out against the heavy smog and pollution in Delhi-NCR. She is currently in the Capital, shooting for her upcoming film, The White Tiger.

Priyanka shared a photograph of herself wearing a mask, noting how difficult it is to cope with the air pollution and thanked the team for providing air purifiers and masks. “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We are blessed with air purifiers and masks,” she captioned the image.

“Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe,” she wrote.

The photograph has over 14,26,486 likes, but there is a section of social media that seized the chance to take a jibe at Priyanka’s smoking habit.

“Asthama wala drama chalu didi ka firse. Cigarette peete time maut nhi aayi (Sister is back with her asthma drama. Isn’t she scared of death while smoking)? Such a hypocrite?” wrote a user.

Another user said: “Smoking is injurious to health maam. Don’t do that also.” “Abe oo sutteri,” chided a user.

“Sutta laga ke aayi re,” wrote another.

One user even took a dig at her lavish Jodhpur wedding with pop star Nick Jonas in December 2018, when lots of fire crackers were burst. “Didi ko asthama bhi hai, didi ko shaadi main fire crackers bhi jalane hai… didi ko smoking bhi karna hai… Aur aise post bhi daalna hai… Aise kaise chalega didi (Sister has asthma, she has to burst crackers at her wedding… she has to smoke, too… And also post such comments… How will this work, sister)?”

Last year, Priyanka had shared an ad campaign where she spoke about how asthma did not stop her from achieving success in career.

The actress, who supported an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali, has also been called out for bursting fireworks during her wedding last year. (IANS)