Realise true essence of Dr Hazarika’s songs to pay respect to him: Sonowal

Assam pays tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on death anniversary

GUWAHATI: Assam on Tuesday remembered the colossal musician and singer Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his eighth death anniversary by paying rich tributes to him.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while taking part in the central programme held here on the occasion of the Bard’s death anniversary under the aegis of Cultural Directorate, Government of Assam at the premises of Dr Hazarika Memorial Ground at Jalukbari in the city, urged the people to follow the ideals propagated by Dr. Hazarika in songs like “We are in the Same Boat brother” and “Jilikabo Luitore Paar.”

“If we have to take forward Assam in 21st century and build a society based on moral values, then we must follow the ideals of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. His songs speak of humanity, brotherhood and peace. He considered the whole world his home. Empathy for fellow human beings was the strongest quality of his character and we all must imbibe those humanistic values,” Sonowal said paying tributes to the singer.

“Dr Hazarika was able to establish Assamese identity on the global cultural map and introduced the world to the music and culture of the land transcending the boundaries of country and region. It was the dream of Dr Hazarika to build a greater Assamese society based on the humanitarian values and we must strive hard to realise his dreams following his ideals of universal brotherhood.” Sonowal said.

USTM-ASS remember Dr Hazarika: On the occasion of the 8th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya and Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) fondly remembered the “Xudhakantha” by paying floral tribute, singing his timeless songs and also by staging a play that featured folk culture of Assam.

Chancellor of the USTM, Mahbubul Hoque said that the people of the region would remain ever grateful to Dr Bhupen Hazarika who dedicated his life to sing for humanity and brought the rich folk heritage of Assam and the North East interpreting it beautifully for the world through his everlasting songs. “Bhupen da is very close to our heart. At USTM we have dedicated a research fellowship in his name for doing research on the literary work of this great personality”, he said.

President of Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), Dr Paramananda Rajbonshi said that Dr Hazarika had been an integral part of Asam Sahitya Sabha and recalled his tenure as its president during 1993. His songs, mainly written in Assamese language and sang by himself are marked by humanity and universal brotherhood. A play titled “Kamala Kuwarir Xadhu”, written and directed by Dr Rajbonshi was also staged by students on the auspicious occasion at the Central Auditorium of USTM.

Expressing his feelings about the legendary singer and composer, Dr Shah Md. Tanvir Monsur stated that Dr Bhupen Hazarika would always live in the minds and hearts of the people of Bangladesh. He said that the death anniversary of Dr Hazarika was also being observed in Dhaka and a 43-member cultural team from Asam Sahitya Sabha is performing in Dhaka on this occasion. “This is certainly a novel way of promoting bi-lateral relationship between the neighbouring countries”, he added.