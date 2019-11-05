Youths fund repair of road in Nongpoh town

NONGPOH: Four youths of Nongpoh town have taken up on themselves to fund repairing one of the most important roads located at Sajer in the heart of Nongpoh town which has been lying unrepaired for many decades.

Despite being at the heart of Nongpoh town, it is a matter of great concerned as no one takes responsibility to repair the pathetic Sajer road for many decades.

The four youths – Hopingstar Sylliang, Marcus Marten, Compriwell Jahrin and Lang – had decided to repair this road after seeing the plight of the local residents who are facing difficulties travelling through this road by donating cash from their own pocket without blaming or criticizing anyone, but for the betterment of the society.