Burapahar Range in KNP opened for tourists

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authority has thrown its Burapahar Range (Western Range) open to the tourists for the season on Wednesday. The Director of the KNP, P Shivkumar ceremonially declared the range open for visitors in presence of Kaliabor sub-divisional officer Bitopan Neog, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramesh Gogoi.

Moreover, a food outlet has also been inaugurated at Natundanga village in Kaliabor. Tourists will be able to enjoy authentic Karbi fare at the food outlet.

Earlier, the authority had opened Agoratoli Forest Range of the National Park for tourists on November 1 last along with elephant safaris at Kohora and Bagori forest ranges of the Park known for its treasure trove of one-horned Indian Rhinoceros.

With the opening of Burapahar Range for tourists, most of ranges in the National Park and UNESCO World Heritage Site have been open for the visitor. Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal had declared the KNP opened for tourists on October 12 last.