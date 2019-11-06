‘Faleiro in fool’s paradise’

SHILLONG: Several Congress MLAs on Tuesday struck back at the AICC leader, Luizinho Faleiro, saying he was himself living in a fool’s paradise following his remark that those party legislators who want to leave the party are “fools”.

According to the legislators, there were many Congress MLAs who quit the party prior to the Assembly polls in 2018 and yet emerged victorious. “Will the AICC leader call them fools”, they asked.

Unhappy with the style and functioning of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, several Congress legislators, including Prestone Tynsong, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Comingone Ymbon had quit the party and joined NPP. They are currently serving in the cabinet holding important portfolios.

Former Congress leader AL Hek, who is currently a cabinet minister, had joined the BJP prior to the last Assembly polls.

“Should we call them fools since they left the Congress”, a Congress legislator asked.

The legislator said only time will tell who the real fool is.

Sources said that there are several Congress MLAs who want to leave the party at an opportune time as “the Congress is weak both in Delhi and Shillong”.

According to them, several of them are likely to join the NPP and are waiting for the required numbers so that they are not disqualified under the anti-defection law.