FIR against ‘communal’ WhatsApp group

SHILLONG: An FIR has been filed against the WhatsApp group, “United for equality” at the Sadar Police Station on Tuesday.

A group of citizens had lodged a complaint against “United for equality” group demanding arrest of the persons who created the group for inciting communal tension. The FIR filed by 10 persons stated that the group was created on October 31 with an intention to instigate murder of Khasi people.

One of the complainants Rishan Nongrum told reporters that the police must take action against people who created the group and for using threatening and hate messages and comments against the Khasi community.

The FIR made a mention about a person named Bob whose messages contained grievous hurt to the Khasi society and his act amounted to an attempt for mass murder as per the message which said, “The best idea is every night, two boys kill one Khasi guy after 1 am”.

The FIR stated that the messages are serious in nature and that the act of threatening should not be permitted. The group who filed the FIR also demanded the arrest of WhatsApp group admin.

Meanwhile, MDC from

Jaiaw Paul Lyngdoh said that action should be taken immediately against the Whatsapp group.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said that the police should identify them and book them as per law.

He said it is highly condemnable to create communal tension.

Earlier, the FKJGP has also urged the police department to take action against the culprits.