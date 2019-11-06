Jolie evacuated from film set

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were evacuated from the set of The Eternals after a bomb was found in the area.

According to a report, the base on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, had to be evacuated to allow bomb disposal experts to disarm the device. It is believed that it was left over from a Nazi World War II base. “It was obviously terrifying. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it,” said a source. Several onlookers said that panic quickly spread during shooting and ‘everyone was ordered back to a safe distance’.

Jolie, 44, and Madden, 33, play leaders Thena and Ikaris in the Marvel superhero movie. It also stars Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The movie is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The film is slated to open in the US in 2020.

