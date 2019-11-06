Norwegian investors call on Assam’s Industry Minister

GUWAHATI: A team from Fiber Strength AS, Norway led by Sturle Harald Pedersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors called on Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary at Janata Bhawan here on Thursday.

The Norwegian team briefed the minister on their proposal to invest in setting up of a production unit for manufacture of fibres from bamboo and rice straw in Assam.

The Minister welcomed the Norwegian team and assured that the Government of Assam shall provide all the required assistance in terms of financial incentives and land requirement as needed for setting up of the production unit. Minister Patowary added that the skilling requirements of the local workers needed to operate the unit shall also be provided through Assam Skill Development Mission as per need of the industry.