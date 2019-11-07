Emilia Clarke ‘tempted’ by online dating

Emilia Clarke says she would have tried her hand at online dating if she wasn’t an actor.

The Game of Thrones star admitted she was once “definitely tempted” about trying out dating apps. “There was a time. I was definitely tempted. (I missed online dating) because I was on people’s television right when it all began. So there are all my single friends being like (swiping). “I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘­Shopping for a boyfriend.’ ‘OK cool.’ If I wasn’t in the job I’m in, then I definitely would do it, 100 per cent. And I feel like it’s not a taboo anymore,” Clarke told a newspaper.

The actor said good sense of humour and kindness were some of the qualities she was looking for in a man. She previously dated filmmaker Charlie McDowell, whom she split with earlier this year. (PTI)