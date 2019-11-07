FIR alleges rape in WGH

TURA: An FIR has been filed against a person from Askikandi Village under Phulbari police station in West Garo Hills accusing him of raping a seven year old girl.

The FIR was filed by the victim’s parents at Phulbari Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in a paddy field around 10 am on October 5 when the minor girl had gone out to answer the call of nature. The accused, identified as Sopur Alom who had also gone there to cut grass allegedly dragged the minor victim to the paddy field and committed the crime.

The incident came to light after the victim who fainted on being assaulted, regained her consciousness, returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. As per the revelations of the victim, the accused also threatened her of dire consequences with a sickle if she disclosed the crime to anyone.

Meanwhile, strongly condemning the incident, a public rally was organized by the All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) at Phulbari on Thursday. During the rally, people while holding placards and banners demanded justice for the victim as well as strong action against the accused.