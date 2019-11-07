Sonowal meets Amit Shah, discusses Naga Accord and NRL issue

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who is in New Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at the latter’s official residence in the national capital and talked at length on Naga Accord and Numaligarh Refinery.

During conversation, Chief Minister requested Home Minister to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam while going for any accord. The Home Minister assuring Sonowal, said that nothing would be done which would go against the interests of the state and its people. Sonowal also drew Home Minister’s attention to the popular public demand regarding Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and sought his cooperation for NRL to maintain its status quo as public sector undertaking.