Chipakkore FC emerge champions in under-15 tourney

TURA: The Tura Youth Under-15 Boys Football League organized by the West Garo Hills District Football Association (DFA) concluded here at the P A Sangma Stadium at Dakopgre in Tura recently.

The tournament is an initiative of Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) and Government of Meghalaya for promoting and bringing forth the importance of sports in the holistic development of the younger generation and providing a platform for different competitive league stages within the state.

North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma was the Chief Guest during the final match of the tournament in the presence of other dignitaries who included Williamnagar DSEO, I G Momin and Eco-Development Society Chairman, Mathias Marak.

Speaking before the start of play, Sangma appreciated the thoughtful endeavour of the DFA and the MFA for focusing on building youth power through the medium of sports. He encouraged the participants to work hard to become professional football players in the years to come. Sangma also congratulated the organizers for giving the youths a platform to showcase their sporting talents adding, such tournaments would help them in shaping their personality and serve as a confidence booster.

The final match was played between Chipakkore FC and WI Spirits FC in which the former won by 2-0 goals in penalties. Chipakkore FC will now participate in the upcoming Meghalaya State U15 League which will be held in Shillong.

Awards in different categories to different players were also later handed over in which Songanan Shaiza of WI Spirits FC received the Most Valuable Player Award, Baltu M Marak of Chipakkore FC the Best Forward Award, Chugam Ch Sangma of Chipakkore FC the Best Half Award, Jagrik Ch Marak of Blue Max FC the Best Defender Award and Niksam N Sangma of WI Spirits FC the Golden Globe Award.