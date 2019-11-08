Developed By: iNFOTYKE
News Capsule
Homoeopathy facilities
The Central Government Health Services (CGHS), Shillong initiated homoeopathy facilities from November 5 at CGHS Wellness Centre No. 2, opposite of Raj Bhawan, Shillong as part of expansion of AYUSH. OPD timing of the homoeopathy is same as regular.
Procession
The Eid Milad Un Nabi celebration committee, Shillong, will take out a peaceful procession on the occasion of Eid Milad Un Nabu (birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed) S.A.W on November 10. It will start from Khan Masjid, Barapathar point at 10 am and will culminate at Madina Masjid, Dhobimohalla, Jhalupara.
Winter session
The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Winter Session will commence on November 19 at 11 am. The number of days is not yet confirmed.