News Capsule

Homoeopathy facilities

The Central Government Health Services (CGHS), Shillong initiated homoeopathy facilities from November 5 at CGHS Wellness Centre No. 2, opposite of Raj Bhawan, Shillong as part of expansion of AYUSH. OPD timing of the homoeopathy is same as regular.

Procession

The Eid Milad Un Nabi celebration committee, Shillong, will take out a peaceful procession on the occasion of Eid Milad Un Nabu (birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed) S.A.W on November 10. It will start from Khan Masjid, Barapathar point at 10 am and will culminate at Madina Masjid, Dhobimohalla, Jhalupara.

Winter session

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Winter Session will commence on November 19 at 11 am. The number of days is not yet confirmed.