Meghalaya Congress stages protest against CAB

SHILLONG: Continuing its stiff opposition to Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the opposition Congress on Saturday staged protest rally in various parts of the state including the capital city of Shillong.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), took out a rally in the heart of the city Khyndailad with placards and banners clearly reflecting the sentiments towards the bill.

The MPCC workers took also shouted slogans against joblessness and sinking economy in the country.

Speaking to media person, MPCC president, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh said that they would continue to oppose CAB even as he slammed the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre over the deteriorating economy.

He said that the people in the country are in fact now scared of banking system following the recent happenings

Echoing similar views, Opposition Congress Chief Whip and Mawlai, MLA, PT Sawkmie said that they were very much against the CAB.

He also said that he would urge the Union Health Ministry to intervene into the stand-off between EMRI employees and the Administration since the Health Minister, AL Hek has washed his hands off the matter by saying that the Government is not concern with the employees.

Rajabala MLA, Dr Azad Zaman who also participated in the protest said that the North East should be exempted from the purview of the CAB.

Meanwhile, there were also some workers of the party who wanted Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma to take the lead in the protest but he did not turn out in the protest.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills also joined in the protest which was headed by senior Congress leader, Deborah Marak. A protest was staged at Williamnagar Bazaar in opposition to the bill.

It may be mentioned that the NDA government is contemplating to reintroduce the bill in the Parliament and this had reignited the opposition to it in various parts of the NE.